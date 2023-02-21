Officials advise people to stay home during storm: "This would be the time to not tempt fate"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Preparation not panic, that's the key message from state emergency officials ahead of this storm.

The state fire marshal is warning ambulance and firetruck response times could be at least four times longer than normal due to severe weather.

We've all heard the adjectives -- historic, tough, severe, etc., and in Minnesota, these are not words thrown around lightly.

"If you have a chance to not tempt fate, this would be the time to not tempt fate," said Colonel Matt Langer, Chief of the State Patrol.

A warning shot not just from a veteran first responder, but a veteran Minnesotan. Langer shared the mic Tuesday with the State Fire Marshal and Head of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, among others.

"A half inch of snow in 40-mile-per-hour wind means you can't go anyway," Langer said.

State troopers will be out on highways and National Guard members are ready to respond.

"I think as Minnesotans, we all know that winter is a team sport," said Jacob Loesch with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. "We'll be doing our part to get the highways clear and a lot of the folks behind me will do their part to keep people safe. But the public has a huge role to play as well. We need your help."

More than 800 plows are ready to roll across the state.

"Really what we're saying is if there's a ray of sunshine between two storms, appreciate it from your house or wherever you are. Don't attempt to beat the next one," said Kevin Reed with Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The State Patrol says avoiding a crash can free up first responders for other emergencies.

"You are going to be in your house for the next two days. What better time to check tour smoke alarm and CO detectors -- please make sure they are working," said Jim Smith, State Fire Marshal.

Bottom line: Stay safe, stay warm and stay at home.