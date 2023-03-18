NYPD among local, state and federal agencies gearing up for Trump indictment

Costa on Trump's legal team strategy Robert Costa reports Trump's lawyers plan to be "combative" if Trump is charged 04:56

A law enforcement source said the New York Police Department along with federal, state and local agencies are gearing up for a possible indictment against former President Donald Trump in New York as early as next week.

The NYPD and other law enforcement agencies — including the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force — are preparing security plans in and around the Manhattan criminal courthouse where Trump will potentially appear if he is charged in connection with a $130,000 alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, according to the source. Daniels alleges the money was paid to keep her quiet about a sexual encounter with Trump years earlier.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg addressed the security issue in an email to employees Saturday, telling them that "your safety is our top priority." The contents of the email, which were first reported by Politico, were confirmed to CBS News.

"We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York," Bragg wrote. "Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment."

Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance charges stemming from his involvement with the payments and was sentenced to three years in prison.

The alleged scheme first came to light years ago, when Trump was still in office. The investigation gained new momentum in recent months, with the Manhattan district attorney's office convening a grand jury to examine the matter.

A grand jury in New York has been hearing the case and could possibly vote to hand up an indictment against Trump.

On Saturday, Trump, who denies the allegations, said in a social media post that he expects to be arrested Tuesday.

He added that "illegal leaks" from the Manhattan district attorney's office indicate that "THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK."

Trump also implored his supporters to protest, saying, "THEY'RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!"

An indictment of a former president would be a first in American history as Trump seeks the GOP nomination for president in 2024.