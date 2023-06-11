NWS: 9 inches of rain fell in rural Renville County within hours

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- After a rainy Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service says part of one Minnesota county received nine inches of rain.

NWS Twin Cities says that a line of storms moved through a small corner of Renville County near Franklin around 4:30 p.m.

Then, at 6:30 p.m., a storm made its home in the same spot, moving very little in two hours.

So we've seen a couple of pockets of heavy rain tonight, but what has happened in a small corner of Rennville county has been astonishing. First, a line of storms moved thru at about 430 and then at 630, a storm took up residence in the same spot that moved little in 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/5PbSzQaNAY — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 11, 2023

The NWS says that, according to radar estimates, over nine inches of rain fell, with eight-and-a-half inches happening in those two hours the storm hovered over the same area.

The area is flat with open farm fields, so the NWS says it hasn't received any flooding reports.

For comparison, South St. Paul measured 2.25 inches of rain and Plymouth .15 inches of rain, according to WCCO Weather Watcher reports.

CBS News