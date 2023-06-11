NWS: 9 inches of rain fell in rural Renville County within hours
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- After a rainy Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service says part of one Minnesota county received nine inches of rain.
NWS Twin Cities says that a line of storms moved through a small corner of Renville County near Franklin around 4:30 p.m.
Then, at 6:30 p.m., a storm made its home in the same spot, moving very little in two hours.
The NWS says that, according to radar estimates, over nine inches of rain fell, with eight-and-a-half inches happening in those two hours the storm hovered over the same area.
The area is flat with open farm fields, so the NWS says it hasn't received any flooding reports.
For comparison, South St. Paul measured 2.25 inches of rain and Plymouth .15 inches of rain, according to WCCO Weather Watcher reports.
