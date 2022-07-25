Nurse recovering after being struck by car while helping motorcyclist

Nurse recovering after being hit by car

Nurse recovering after being hit by car

ANOKA, Minn -- Amie Page is a nurse at Mercy Hospital, but last Friday, she was the patient after she tried to help a motorcyclist who got hit by a car.

It was 6:30 a.m. at the very busy intersection of Highway 169 and Maine Street in downtown Anoka.

"I went to go help and that is the last thing I remember," Amie Page said. "The next thing I remember is being in the ambulance and being told I was struck by a car."

She has multiple fractured bones in her face and significant injuries to her back and knee.

"I do realize it could have been way worse than it was," Amie Page said.

Daughter Emma is not surprised that Mom stopped to help.

"I am proud that she is my Mom she would give anybody the shirt off her back," Emma Page said.

When Amie was being treated here at Mercy Hospital, she got a special visitor - the motorcyclist who was being treated for his own injuries. He stopped by with gifts, a hug, a bouquet of flowers and a big thank you.

Because her Mom will be out of work for weeks, Emma started a GoFundMe that's raised more than $9,000.

"I am so unbelievably grateful. I would absolutely do it again. As a nurse I just feel it is my duty to help people," Amie Page said.