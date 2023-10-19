Now's the time to plan for Thanksgiving travel. Here are some expert tips.

MINNEAPOLIS — No matter if you're taking a car or plane, it's set to be a busy holiday travel season.

"It's probably going to be the busiest period for travel that we've seen since the start of the pandemic," Kyle Potter with Thrifty Traveler said. "Odds are will probably be the single busiest travel season on record."

It's you haven't already – now's the time to plan your Thanksgiving Trip. AAA says 50% of Minnesotans plan to travel over the holiday, with half of travelers hitting the skies.

"Across the board, travel expenses are higher. Airplane tickets are higher. Hotel expenses are generally higher," AAA Regional Director of Public Affairs Gene LaDoucer said. "Expect to pay a little bit more than in past years and build that into your budget."

If you're looking to save, LaDoucer recommends driving if you can. But if you're taking the road trip, make sure to bring your vehicle in for a maintenance check beforehand.

"The good thing is that gasoline prices now are coming down. They're actually less than they were at this time last year, and will continue to believe they'll continue to move lower during the holiday period," he said. "Traveling with a family is generally cheaper traveling by automobile than paying for airline tickets for everyone in the family."

If you can, plan ahead and buy tickets early. As demand grows, prices go up. However, Potter says travelers most likely missed the sweet spot for flight deals.

"You can't turn back time and book your tickets earlier, but you can adjust when you're actually departing and returning on your trip," Potter said.

Although it's not always ideal, traveling on unconventional days or less demanding days can save you a headache and potentially hundreds.

"If you zig when other people are zagging, that is the key to saving on travel," Potter said.

LaDoucer agrees.

"If you travel on Thanksgiving, airports will be much quieter, the roadway will be much quieter," he said.

After a year of flight cancellations and delays, prepare for the worst-case scenario by purchasing travel insurance, booking your flight earlier in the day and taking a non-stop flight whenever possible.

"Weather is always the X factor and bad weather over Thanksgiving — and especially Christmas — is not rare. It happens," Potter said. "I think people still need to hope for the best but prepare for the worst."