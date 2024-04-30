Richfield native is part of the first all-female led marching bands at Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME. Ind. — A young woman from Richfield, Minnesota will make history on the football field this fall — not as an athlete, but as a musician.

"It will be the first time all three drum majors are women and lead the band onto the field," said Abby Kleist, who makes up the three female leaders of the 300-person Notre Dame Fighting Irish marching band.

"It was really cool to get selected," said Kleist.

Abby has been playing the trumpet since she was 12 years old, but her senior year of college she'll be setting her instrument down a little bit more, and picking up some more responsibility.

"[As drum majors], we conduct and lead the band at rehearsals on game days, so blowing the whistle, cuing the band in, all that stuff," said Kleist.

Abby Klest

Abby's passion for band started at Richfield High School, where her roots run so deep, they go back decades.

"My wife and I graduated in 1980. I did summer marching with the band program back then," said Doug Kleist, Abby's dad, who played the trumpet, just like her, for the Richfield High School marching band.

Then Abby's three older siblings took on the family tradition of joining the RHS band, so it only felt natural to follow in their footsteps.

"I was kind of just pulled into it, but I wouldn't have it any other way," said Kelist.

Today the Richfield marching band is led by Chad Armbruster, who started with the Spartans 3 years ago, and Abby helped him train in dozens of new band members after she graduated.

He knows a leader when he sees one.

"I'm not at all surprised that she would rise to the top of a really awesome program," said Armbruster.

Abby's parents tell WCCO they plan to be at all but one home game this upcoming season to see their daughter lead the marching band.