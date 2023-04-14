Watch CBS News
Nothing suspicious found after Hastings Fleet Farm bomb threat

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

HASTINGS, Minn. -- A south metro business had to evacuate Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat found posted inside the building.

The Hastings Police Department says that its officers responded to a report of a bomb threat posted on a bathroom door inside the Fleet Farm at 5:42 p.m.

Officers located the note, which allegedly said there was a bomb that would detonate at 6:29 p.m.

The St. Paul Bomb Squad and the Metro Transit were contacted with a request for a Bomb Detection K-9, HPD said.

The K-9 arrived shortly before 7 p.m. and searched the building along with a St. Paul Bomb Squad technician.

Just ten minutes later, the building was cleared -- nothing suspicious had been found in the building.

The incident remains under investigation.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 11:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

