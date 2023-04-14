Nothing suspicious found after Hastings Fleet Farm bomb threat

HASTINGS, Minn. -- A south metro business had to evacuate Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat found posted inside the building.

The Hastings Police Department says that its officers responded to a report of a bomb threat posted on a bathroom door inside the Fleet Farm at 5:42 p.m.

Officers located the note, which allegedly said there was a bomb that would detonate at 6:29 p.m.

The St. Paul Bomb Squad and the Metro Transit were contacted with a request for a Bomb Detection K-9, HPD said.

The K-9 arrived shortly before 7 p.m. and searched the building along with a St. Paul Bomb Squad technician.

Just ten minutes later, the building was cleared -- nothing suspicious had been found in the building.

The incident remains under investigation.