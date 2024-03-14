Northwest Sports Show celebrating its 90th year in Minneapolis

Watch CBS News
By Pauleen Le

MINNEAPOLIS —The Northwest Sportshow returns to the Minneapolis Convention Center for a 90th year on Thursday.

The event is billed as the region's largest outdoor consumer show and features the best of the great outdoors, including the latest in boats, fishing, hunting, travel and outdoor gear. There will also be educational opportunities and entertainment for the whole family.

More than 300 exhibitors will be featured from March 14-17.  

Visitors can learn the ins and outs of fishing and casting methods from the pros at the show's 5,000-gallon aquarium. They can also check out an Extreme Raptors Show to learn about the stunning birds of prey including eagles, hawks, falcons and owls.

There's plenty of fun for kids at the Trout Pond where children of all ages can enjoy a catch-and-release fishing all weekend long. They can also create their own crankbait to take home as a fun souvenir. And kids can also stop by Ducks Unlimited for a free duck decoy painting.

Here's everything you need to know about ticket prices, times and parking.

