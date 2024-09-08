Blaine police lock down Northtown Mall after shooting

BLAINE, Minn. — Police are investigating a shooting at Northtown Mall in Blaine Sunday afternoon.

The Blaine Police Department says officers responded around 3:30 p.m. for a report of shots being fired within the mall.

Officers from Blaine and surrounding areas arrived within minutes and contained the scene.

Police cleared the mall shortly after 5 p.m. It remains locked down.

Authorities say the shots were contained to the exterior of the mall and no injuries were reported.

There is no threat to mall employees, guests or area residents, police said in a statement.

Police arrested a man in the area in connection to the shooting. During his arrest, officers found a firearm on his person.

Surveillance cameras allegedly captured the shooting, which may have started as an altercation between two separate groups, police say.

A store manager told WCCO they heard loud noises and everyone started running.

"This is something that's never happened to us before. I've been in this mall for six-and-a-half years, or at least an employee here, and never had anything like this happen before," they said.

The mall is located 20 minutes north of the Twin Cities, off Highway 47.