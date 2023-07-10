Northern lights alert: Minnesotans may have chance to see aurora borealis later this week

MINNEAPOLIS -- Stargazers in Minnesota may be in for a treat later this week.

According to a forecast from the University of Alaska's Geophysical Institute, aurora borealis activity will be "high" this Thursday evening. The northern lights is forecasted to be overhead for much of Minnesota, with the possible viewing area extending south as far as Missouri.

WCCO NEXT Weather Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak notes that aurora forecasts are about as reliable as weather forecasts in the 1950s, so the timing could change.

If the northern lights do indeed show up, it'll depend on weather conditions. However, Augustyniak forecasts a "mix of clouds and stars" in the prime viewing time, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Northern Lights over the Whitefish Chain of Lakes, north of Brainerd from September 2022. Andrew Frey

The aurora borealis produces neon green waves in the night sky when electrons from space collide with atoms and molecules of the upper atmosphere of Earth, according to NASA. The result is similar to when electrons collide with neon gas to create bright lightbulbs.

The auroras come from solar wind from the sun. Even when these winds are calm, there are auroras at some place on Earth, but they may be obstructed by clouds or sunlight, according to the institute.