Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Northeast Minneapolis Target evacuates after bomb threat

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 24, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 24, 2023 01:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- A bomb threat caused the Target in Minneapolis' Quarry Shopping Center to evacuate Friday evening.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers from its 2nd Precinct, members of its K-9 and Bomb Squad units responded to a report of a bomb threat on the 1600 block of New Brighton Boulevard.

screen-shot-2023-02-24-at-11-10-52-pm.png
Target at the Quarry CBS

The management ordered an evacuation out of an abundance of caution around 6 p.m.

Officers searched the location but found no indication of an explosive device.

There have been no arrests. MPD is investigating.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 11:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.