Northeast Minneapolis Target evacuates after bomb threat
MINNEAPOLIS -- A bomb threat caused the Target in Minneapolis' Quarry Shopping Center to evacuate Friday evening.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers from its 2nd Precinct, members of its K-9 and Bomb Squad units responded to a report of a bomb threat on the 1600 block of New Brighton Boulevard.
The management ordered an evacuation out of an abundance of caution around 6 p.m.
Officers searched the location but found no indication of an explosive device.
There have been no arrests. MPD is investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.