Driver hits woman, flees early New Year's Day in northeast Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman is fighting for her life after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver early New Year's Day in northeast Minneapolis, police say.

The victim, who has not been identified, was walking near University and Fourth avenues northeast in the St. Anthony West neighborhood when she was hit just before 2 a.m.

Police are still searching for the driver, and haven't released any information about the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.