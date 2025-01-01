Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver hits woman, flees early New Year's Day in northeast Minneapolis, police say

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Multiple dead and injured after car hits crowd in New Orleans, and more headlines
Multiple dead and injured after car hits crowd in New Orleans, and more headlines 04:28

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman is fighting for her life after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver early New Year's Day in northeast Minneapolis, police say.

The victim, who has not been identified, was walking near University and Fourth avenues northeast in the St. Anthony West neighborhood when she was hit just before 2 a.m.

Police are still searching for the driver, and haven't released any information about the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 21-year WCCO-TV veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.