Watch CBS News
Local News

North Minneapolis shooting now a homicide investigation after man dies

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Police investigate shooting in north Minneapolis
Police investigate shooting in north Minneapolis 00:16

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man who was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this week has died.

The shooting happened Monday near Fremont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North. Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Homicide investigators responded to the scene due to the serious nature of the man's injuries.

Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

inx-minneapolis-shooting-fremont-ave-100322.jpg
CBS News

On Wednesday, police announced the man died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

It's the 69th death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so far this year. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 1:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.