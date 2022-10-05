North Minneapolis shooting now a homicide investigation after man dies
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man who was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this week has died.
The shooting happened Monday near Fremont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North. Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Homicide investigators responded to the scene due to the serious nature of the man's injuries.
Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.
On Wednesday, police announced the man died at the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
It's the 69th death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.
