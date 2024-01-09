North Minneapolis' JJ Legacy charter school closing due to financial concerns

MINNEAPOLIS — A north Minneapolis charter school is closing, with the authorizer saying it had "no other choice" due to financial issues.

The board of the JJ Legacy School's recent vote to close "is in the best interests of the children and families at the school," a spokesperson for authorizer Osprey Wilds said.

"Given the significant debt from previous years and cash flow restrictions for the remaining school year, the Board was left with no other choice," Director of Charter School Authorizing Erin Anderson said. "Osprey Wilds is glad that the children and families of JJ Legacy, as well as staff, are able to transition to other schools and an orderly closure of the school can now occur."

The Minnesota Department of Education confirmed the school's plans to close.

According to its website, the school was founded as Bright Water Montessori Preschool in 2004, with a public elementary charter school opening in 2007. The school was refounded in 2020 as Legacy of Dr. Josie R. Johnson Montessori School.