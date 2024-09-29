8 displaced following north Minneapolis house fire

MINNEAPOLIS — Eight people are without a home after a fire tore through a residential building in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a fire in a bedroom of a two-story home on the 3400 block of Fremont Avenue North shortly after 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large amount of fire venting from the second-floor windows and laid lines before conducting searches of all floors.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire after extensive overhaul, according to the fire department.

All residents made it out of the home safely and without injuries.

The fire department deemed the home uninhabitable.

The Red Cross will be assisting four adults, four children and a dog who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.