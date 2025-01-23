North Memorial's Air Care celebrates 40 years in service

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — North Memorial Health is celebrating a milestone when it comes to care, with 2025 marking 40 years of Air Care coverage.

In 40 years, the team has grown — seven helicopters now take calls across the state and surrounding areas each day.

The team treats more than 85,000 patients each year, many of whom are experiencing life-threatening concerns.

"It's hard to describe how significant it is to be part of Air Care," said Mark Slettum, a 24-year Air Care vet. "It's been a wonderful journey — and one we hope continues for years to come."

WCCO

The team manages over 300 transport requests daily, but not all days are the same.

"In the heat of the moment, you don't put much thought into it — you have one job to do, and that's the best patient care you can deliver," Slettum said. "We've had 40 years of being able to have opportunities to get into the communities that our area serves. It really gives you a sense of joy just to be able to be part of that journey with them."