North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. 

The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. 

Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.  

john-christopher-hanggi-web.jpg
North Dakota Highway Patrol
WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

First published on August 19, 2022 / 6:57 PM

