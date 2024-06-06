North Dakota man, 75, drowns while fishing in northern Minnesota

NEVIS TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 75-year-old man from North Dakota died after drowning last week.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a possible drowning at Starlight Bay Resort on Eighth Crow Wing Lake in Nevis Township shortly before 6 p.m. on May 30.

Upon arrival, first responders began life-saving efforts on the drowning victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The sheriff's office identified the man as 75-year-old William Delmore.

Authorities say deputies spoke with Delmore's son, a 48-year-old man from Boston, who said he and his father had been fishing on the dock when he went to use the restroom. When he returned, he found his father facedown in the lake. He jumped into the water and pulled him to the beach with the help of another person, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident is under investigation.

Nevis Township is located about 13 miles east of Park Rapids.