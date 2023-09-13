Community stands with North Branch family targeted by racist vandal

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — A Black family who moved to North Branch from the Twin Cities last year has had their sense of security upended in the last month.

Natosha Jackson and Jay Franklin have been victims of multiple acts of racially-charged vandalism.

First, a symbol of white supremacy was spray-painted on their garage overnight.

The next piece of graffiti got even more personal, with Franklin's first initial included in the disturbing image of a hangman next to a racial slur.

"That made me look like somebody knew me or somebody kind of targeted me," Franklin said. "I just kind of felt like that was crossing the line. That was just a little too much."

After both incidents, neighbors power washed and painted the garage without being asked.

Franklin says people have brought flowers, letters and gift cards. One man came by to pray with them.

"Just saying, 'Hey, we're sorry that you guys are going through this. This is really not how our community is,'" he said.

Jackson says the support has outweighed the negativity.

As police investigate, they've recommended the family install cameras.

"I'm just worried about if they take it any further and how [our daughter's] feeling and how it's going to affect her," Jackson said.

Franklin says he will protect his family, but hopes the incidents don't escalate.

"I'm just here to protect my family and take care of them. But I just wouldn't want anything to escalate or get out of hand or get crazy."

The North Branch Police Department is asking anyone with information on a possible suspect to contact them.