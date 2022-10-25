Watch CBS News
None injured after house fire in Maple Grove

By WCCO Staff

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- No injuries were reported after a large fire at a home in Maple Grove Monday.

The fire department shared this photo of the house on Vagabond Lane.

Maple Grove Fire Department

Firefighters say the flames spread onto the deck and siding, and through the attic and basement.

Neighbors helped get the family out safely.

Investigators are trying to figure out how it started.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 6:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

