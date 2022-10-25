None injured after house fire in Maple Grove

Fire crews battle large fire at Maple Grove house, no injuries

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- No injuries were reported after a large fire at a home in Maple Grove Monday.

The fire department shared this photo of the house on Vagabond Lane.

Firefighters say the flames spread onto the deck and siding, and through the attic and basement.

Neighbors helped get the family out safely.

Investigators are trying to figure out how it started.