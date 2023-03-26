Watch CBS News
None hurt, some displaced after north Minneapolis apartment fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire burned through the top floor of a three-story apartment building in north Minneapolis Sunday morning.

Firefighters saw heavy fire when they first arrived to the 1300 block of 44th Avenue North around 7:15 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. The fire also extended into the attic.

Crews cut a hole in the roof to keep flames from spreading. The fire was eventually extinguished.

No one was hurt. Two apartments were deemed uninhabitable, and the Red Cross is assisting about a dozen residents.

