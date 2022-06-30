Watch CBS News
No one hurt in car fire on I-494 in Plymouth

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was hurt Thursday afternoon when a vehicle started on fire on Interstate 494 in Twin Cities. 

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured the car on on I-494 near Rockford Road in Plymouth, a suburb roughly 10 miles west of Minneapolis. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says that troopers responded to the scene, and reported that there were no injuries. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 4:09 PM

