No one hurt in car fire on I-494 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was hurt Thursday afternoon when a vehicle started on fire on Interstate 494 in Twin Cities.
Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured the car on on I-494 near Rockford Road in Plymouth, a suburb roughly 10 miles west of Minneapolis.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that troopers responded to the scene, and reported that there were no injuries.
