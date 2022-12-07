Noisy neighbors found to be the most annoying sound, research finds
MINNEAPOLIS -- Noisy neighbors are apparently so annoying; they could be bad for your health.
Researchers in Canada say the sound of noisy neighbors has been found to be more annoying than any other noise complaint.
They say too much noise from the neighbors can even cause sleep and heart problems.
