Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Noisy neighbors found to be the most annoying sound, research finds

/ CBS Minnesota

Christmas music may harm mental health
Christmas music may harm your mental health, psychologist finds 01:04

MINNEAPOLIS -- Noisy neighbors are apparently so annoying; they could be bad for your health.

Researchers in Canada say the sound of noisy neighbors has been found to be more annoying than any other noise complaint.

They say too much noise from the neighbors can even cause sleep and heart problems.

Click here for more information.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 7:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.