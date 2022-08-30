Watch CBS News
No-wake zone on Lake Minnetonka will double to within 300 feet of shore next year

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Starting next year, boaters on Lake Minnetonka will have a new speed rule near the shoreline -- 5 miles per hour will be as fast as you can go anytime within 300 feet of shore.

That's double the current 150-foot distance.

The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District voted on the change earlier this month.

Board members say the wakes make it hard for people in kayaks and canoes to use the lake.

Boats passing close to shore at fast speeds also contributes to shoreline erosion.

