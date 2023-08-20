No serious injuries when driver hits pedestrian on I-94 exit ramp in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver hit a pedestrian on a highway exit ramp in St. Paul early Sunday, but the pedestrian's injuries were not serious.
The crash occurred on the ramp from Interstate 94 to University Avenue around 12:20 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.