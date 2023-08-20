Watch CBS News
No serious injuries when driver hits pedestrian on I-94 exit ramp in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver hit a pedestrian on a highway exit ramp in St. Paul early Sunday, but the pedestrian's injuries were not serious.

The crash occurred on the ramp from Interstate 94 to University Avenue around 12:20 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.

