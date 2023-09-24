Family safe following Inver Grove Heights house fire Sunday morning
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police say a family escaped their home safely during an early morning fire Sunday in Inver Grove Heights.
Shortly before 7 a.m., a resident reported a smell of smoke and a glow outside a home on the 10000 block of Albertson Court, according to the Inver Grove Heights Police Department.
A fire crew from Eagan arrived shortly before the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department, spotting flames through the roof of the home.
A second alarm was called, bringing additional crews from Rosemount and Eagan to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
