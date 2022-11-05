Watch CBS News
No injuries after fire destroys garage attached to home

LONSDALE, Minn. -- Everyone is safe after a garage went up in flames Thursday evening in a southern Minnesota town.

Firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 9th Avenue Northeast.

The Lonsdale Fire Department says they successfully rescued pets from inside the home and no one was injured.

The home attached to the garage was mostly spared from the fire, with only smoke damage. The garage was ruled a total loss, LFD says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 11:19 PM

