Nine out of 10 Americans looking forward to grilling this summer

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Good Question: How should we clean a grill? And how often should we do it?
MINNEAPOLIS -- With Memorial Day weekend coming up, many Americans are getting ready to fire up the grill.

In fact, a new Harris Poll survey shows nine out of 10 Americans are looking forward to grilling this summer.

Eighty-four percent said they plan to grill more this summer than last year.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 8:15 AM

