Nikki Haley to make campaign stop in Minnesota on Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — Nikki Haley, the last Republican challenger to former President Donal Trump, will visit Minnesota on Monday evening.

She will make a campaign stop at the DoubleTree in Bloomington, after a stop in Michigan earlier in the day.

Haley, who was formerly an ambassador to the United Nations and the governor of South Carolina, has vowed to stay in the race, despite losing the primary in her home state on Saturday.

She has a string of campaign stops next week ahead of Super Tuesday, when Minnesotans will cast their ballots. After Minnesota, she'll head to Colorado, then Utah and Virginia in the following days.

Her campaign left out specific details about the rally on Monday, though they said they'll release more information closer to the event.

Haley is facing an uphill battle and low poll numbers, but argues that Trump has only secured high-profile endorsements because his fellow Republicans fear him.

"Dropping out would be the easy route," she said. "I've been the underdog in every race I've ever run. I've always been David taking on Goliath. And like David, I'm not just fighting someone bigger than me. I'm fighting for something bigger than myself."

She's called Trump "unstable" and "unhinged." Trump, on the other hand, predicted "the end is near for Nikki Haley" in a memo sent to the press.