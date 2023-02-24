Nicole Gutzman, 48, found dead outside northern Minnesota self-storage facility
DEERWOOD, Minn. – Authorities say a 48-year-old Perham woman was found dead Wednesday outside a self-storage facility in northern Minnesota.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Nicole Gutzman's body was discovered on the ground at about 12:43 p.m. off State Highway 6 in Deerwood, which is just east of Crosby.
Investigators say it's not clear how long Gutzman had been deceased, and her cause of death is still being determined.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.