Nicole Gutzman, 48, found dead outside northern Minnesota self-storage facility

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DEERWOOD, Minn. – Authorities say a 48-year-old Perham woman was found dead Wednesday outside a self-storage facility in northern Minnesota.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Nicole Gutzman's body was discovered on the ground at about 12:43 p.m. off State Highway 6 in Deerwood, which is just east of Crosby.

Investigators say it's not clear how long Gutzman had been deceased, and her cause of death is still being determined.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 9:17 PM

