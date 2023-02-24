Nicole Gutzman, 48, found dead outside northern Minnesota self-storage facility

DEERWOOD, Minn. – Authorities say a 48-year-old Perham woman was found dead Wednesday outside a self-storage facility in northern Minnesota.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Nicole Gutzman's body was discovered on the ground at about 12:43 p.m. off State Highway 6 in Deerwood, which is just east of Crosby.

Investigators say it's not clear how long Gutzman had been deceased, and her cause of death is still being determined.