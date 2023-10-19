"Bring back the tape": Twin Cities Queer Hockey Association pushes for NHL to reconsider ban on Pride tape

MINNEAPOLIS — The NHL is facing pushback over a new policy banning Pride tape on hockey sticks, following a league-wide overhaul outlawing all themed apparel.

Camden Danek-Bennett and Dani Bennett-Danek founded the Twin Cities Queer Hockey Association two years ago, focusing on creating a safe and inclusive place to skate for everyone.

"Having that sense of community really for us, is being with people that are safe and inclusive," said Camden Danek-Bennett.

"As someone who's born female, walking into a co-ed locker room or a pick-up, guys don't necessarily want to see you on the ice," said Bennett-Danek.

Already, the league has expanded to six teams.

But the two say the last two strongholds of homophobia in the sporting community are hockey and football.

This summer, that position was made clear when the NHL announced a ban on theme night apparel, like Pride-themed warm-ups and team Pride nights. It was reinforced last week when the NHL announced rainbow-colored pride tape was also banned.

Despite the gear ban, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Wild said they'll still host a pride night on March 12, and they'll support the LGBGQ+ community all year round.

"Bring back the tape - that's very important. And the jerseys. And keep moving forward, not going backwards," said Bennett-Danek.

Both Danek-Bennett and Bennett-Danek say the Wild, who sponsor their league, has gone above and beyond, helping fund their ice time and gear.

Now they're asking for the team and league to show support and bring back Pride jerseys and stick tape.

After that backlash, the NHL Network reports the league is now re-considering, and may allow players to show some kind of support for non-profits and other inclusion efforts, like Pride.