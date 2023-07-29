NFL's Tom Compton helps raise funds for Hope Fieldhouse in Rosemount

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- It started with the vision of Dan and Heather Corley to build the fieldhouse in Rosemont. Through donations, it became a reality.

They had to raise money from donors for a $1.5 million down payment to start, so they partnered with a church and a minister.

"We prayed about it and sure enough, we're saying let's go for it. My background is in fundraising," said Scott Schoaf.

It has become a fixture in Rosemont -- a place where you can buy a membership and they can hold tournaments to help self-fund, but there is more.

They needed a workout area for everyone with the equipment, so they tapped a Rosemont football hero.

Tom Compton had ascended to the NFL, and this project meant much.

"Growing up in Rosemount, we didn't have this much space for sports and all that," Compton said. "So the fact that he came to me with this and I saw the idea kind of blossom. It meant so much to me."

He wanted more, and starting his career in Washington, he became friends and roommates with Kirk Cousins.

"I remember meeting him at the Dulles Airport when I got drafted, and we're getting picked up for rookie minicamp... A few weeks later, we're roommates," Kirk Cousins said. "We roomed together for two years before I got married. And I'd say, 'Now, where are you from?' And he'd say, 'I'm from Rosemount, Minnesota.'"

They both ended up with the Vikings. Compton was hesitant to ask his friend, teammate, and now-wealthy quarterback to make a donation to his pet project.

"No questions. He said, 'Yeah, absolutely.' He was on board right away. I was kind of shocked. I figured he would be like, 'Let me take a look at everything,'" Compton said.

They honored Compton at the fieldhouse he helped build with the help of Cousins.

"[He's] Probably my best friend in pro football," Cousins said. "You know, I now live where he grew up. So when he goes into the Dakota County Hall of Fame, it's kind of a no-brainer to be able to send a video and congratulate him on that, and be a part of whatever he's doing in the community with the whole fieldhouse."

It has become the home for the adaptive hockey team, the Dakota Hawks -- one of the best in the state -- has its own arena.

"You become emotional because you see fans screaming and cheering as if it was a varsity hockey game out on the ice," Schoaf said.

They are recognized with value.

"It's so impressive," Compton said "I remember growing up, there was a few kids -- we had at least two in Rosemont that were just amazing athletes and definitely inspired you."

It's all because Dan and Heather Corley had a vision and then a partner.

"I really give a lot of credit to Dan and Heather Corley for sticking it out and coming back because they could have just pulled it down and left," Schoaf said.

One of Rosemount's favorite sons can feel very good about his contribution.

"It's unreal. I mean, like you said, just having everyone kind of from the bottom of their heart, coming out, donating, raising the funds and just having a place for kids, adults to have a good time," Compton said.