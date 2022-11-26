NEXT Weather: Warmth peaks on Saturday, more seasonable Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be another mild day on Saturday, though temperatures will drop quickly in the afternoon.

Cloud cover will increase throughout the day mostly in northern Minnesota. Around the metro, temperatures will reach 51 degrees by noon.

Overnight, temps will near freezing levels, which could leave some icy patches north of the Twin Cities. It'll be closer to average on Sunday but will make for a quiet drive back home for those who traveled over the holiday.

A bigger cool down starts on Tuesday, and some rain and snow could come into the mix as well.