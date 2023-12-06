NEXT Weather: Warm winds help highs climb 10-20 degrees above average

MINNEAPOLIS — Warmth is the big story over the next few days, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s Wednesday.

A passing warm front will throw a few clouds our way, along with gusts up to 30 mph, but we stay dry.

Thursday will be even warmer, challenging records in the 50s.

Good morning! We're tracking a warm front throwing some clouds our way this morning. It won't bring any rain or snow, just a milder afternoon with highs in the mid 40s! We're usually in the low 30s. Where's winter? pic.twitter.com/XJtIdE2fx3 — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) December 6, 2023

A few storm systems slide through Friday through Saturday, but there will only be glancing blows.

The first low passes by to our north, but will drag a cold front through to drop temperatures back into the 30s for the weekend.

The second storm Saturday will pass to our south, but could throw a rain or snow shower our way. Precipitation amounts will be minimal if we see anything.

The dry pattern picks right back up Sunday into early next week, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 30s.