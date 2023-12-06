Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Warm winds help highs climb 10-20 degrees above average

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS —  Warmth is the big story over the next few days, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s Wednesday.

A passing warm front will throw a few clouds our way, along with gusts up to 30 mph, but we stay dry.

Thursday will be even warmer, challenging records in the 50s.  

A few storm systems slide through Friday through Saturday, but there will only be glancing blows.

The first low passes by to our north, but will drag a cold front through to drop temperatures back into the 30s for the weekend.

The second storm Saturday will pass to our south, but could throw a rain or snow shower our way. Precipitation amounts will be minimal if we see anything.

The dry pattern picks right back up Sunday into early next week, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 30s.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 5:39 AM CST

