NEXT Weather: Warm winds help highs climb 10-20 degrees above average
MINNEAPOLIS — Warmth is the big story over the next few days, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s Wednesday.
A passing warm front will throw a few clouds our way, along with gusts up to 30 mph, but we stay dry.
Thursday will be even warmer, challenging records in the 50s.
A few storm systems slide through Friday through Saturday, but there will only be glancing blows.
The first low passes by to our north, but will drag a cold front through to drop temperatures back into the 30s for the weekend.
The second storm Saturday will pass to our south, but could throw a rain or snow shower our way. Precipitation amounts will be minimal if we see anything.
The dry pattern picks right back up Sunday into early next week, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 30s.
