NEXT Weather: Warm Wednesday before Thanksgiving cooldown

By Joseph Dames

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will feature above-average warmth, before a cooldown arrives in time for Thanksgiving.

We will be in the warm sector of a system to the north Wednesday, giving the Twin Cities a high of 48 degrees. The southerly wind will give us a brief boost, and expect more sunshine.

There are no travel concerns going into or out of Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be dropping to the 30s and they stay there for at least five days. Overnights will be in the 20s, and some in the 10s.   

More days than not will have sunshine. We may even have a few that are pretty clear. 

The weekend temperatures have been slightly adjusted to being a degree or two warmer.

Models are trending at a dry stretch through early December. There is a good chance we have one of the driest Novembers on record.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

