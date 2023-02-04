NEXT Weather: Temps swing for warmer weekend days, with mix of sun and clouds

MINNEAPOLIS -- After days of frigid air, temps will finally start to warm up on Saturday.

Compared to Friday morning, Saturday saw a 20-degree temperature swing. Highs are eventually expected to reach 29 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is just above average.

There will be some blue sky and sunshine too, especially in the morning.

It wasn't too hard to see a positive temperature change compared to our coldest morning of the season, yesterday. Expect our highs to push 30 degrees by afternoon.

Sunday could see some flurries east of the Twin Cities and in western Wisconsin. Then Monday night, a quick system will bring a mix of rain and snow around the metro, though it will move out by the morning commute.

Highs for the week will be well into the 30s, pushing a 40-degree day on Wednesday.