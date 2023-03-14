NEXT Weather: Storm on horizon could bump this winter into top 5 snowiest

MINNEAPOLIS – We'll have some cool sunshine Tuesday before a brief warmup arrives.

Temperatures will fall into the low teens overnight Tuesday, which is about 10 degrees below average.

The sun will be out in force for much of Tuesday, with highs in the low-30s.

Wednesday will be the warmest this week. The Twin Cities should hit 40, which is exactly average for this time of year.

The next storm system arrives Thursday, with a quick bath of rain which changes to snow later. It will also be breezy.

CBS

This winter is currently sitting at 80.3 inches of snow, which ranks eighth for the snowiest on record in Minnesota. A mere 4.6 inches will put us in the top five -- and that could happen by Friday morning.

Friday will be windy and cold, with highs in the upper-20s. This will not be your favorite St. Patrick's Day, weather-wise.

It stays cold this weekend, with astrological spring arriving next Monday.