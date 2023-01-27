NEXT Weather: Snow trails off Friday morning, but roads are already sketchy

MINNEAPOLIS -- A fresh round of snow is turning the last morning commute of the work week into a dicey proposition.

Snow fell overnight, and Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show a number of roads covered by snow.

Here is an idea of some of the major highways from I-94 at I-494 (bottom right), and I-35w. A lot of roads are snow covered and you should give yourself extra time to travel. Snow will slow down in the next 1.5 hrs. @WCCO #mnwx #commute pic.twitter.com/0phPSv6hxv — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) January 27, 2023

WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says that the snow should be expected to slow down your commute for at least up until 7 or 8 a.m., which is when the snow is also expected to trail off.

Nonetheless, there is a Winter Weather Advisory until noon for areas including Wilmar and Alexandria. A number of schools out west were reporting closings or delays Friday morning.

The high temperature Friday will be in the morning before hitting around 15 for the evening commute, Dames said.

Those who plow together stay together! @MnDOT plows are out plowing and salting this AM! Here they are on 494 S in Maplewood #plowbuddies @WCCO pic.twitter.com/BSK3aw9LqA — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) January 27, 2023

After that, expect a cold weekend. Expect highs in the single digits with temperatures falling below zero for the first time this calendar year, and the first we've seen since around Christmas.

It could feel like 20 to 25 degrees below zero over the next few days. That's why WCCO issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Saturday, the first day of the cold stretch.

Temperatures will be a good 15 to 25 degrees below average through Monday, before a slight warmup Tuesday. The good news is that, by this point, average temperatures for this time of year are slowly creeping back up after bottoming out last week.