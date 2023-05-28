NEXT Weather: Remainder of long Memorial Day weekend looks warm, dry

MINNEAPOLIS -- The remainder of the long Memorial Day weekend looks warm and dry, and the rest of the week is going to be even hotter.

The Twin Cities will see a high of 83 and sunny skies. Monday will be even warmer, with temperatures topping out around 87.

This will be the first completely dry Memorial Day weekend in the Twin Cities since 2007, according to WCCO Meteorologist Joseph Dames.

CBS News

It's not all good news -- there is an air quality alert will be in effect for east central and southeast Minnesota effect noon on Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday. Northern and western Minnesota will be under a red flag warning Sunday from noon until 9 p.m. because of extreme fire risk conditions.

Starting Tuesday, storms and showers could bubble up, and there will be several precipitation chances throughout the week. High temperatures will be close to 90 degrees for most of the week as well.