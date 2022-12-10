Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Quiet, mild weekend, possible large-impact snowfall next week

By Mike Augustyniak

NEXT Weather: Morning report
NEXT Weather: Morning report 04:14

MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be a quiet weekend, weather-wise, with some light drizzle falling throughout the next few days.

In the Twin Cities, it'll be warm, with high temperatures reaching 37 degrees. An inch or two of snow might fall, but otherwise we're in a quiet pattern until the next storm.

There are two different scenarios for the next snowfall that'll come between Tuesday and Thursday.

In the first scenario, a mix of rain, sleet, and snow will fall in the Twin Cities, with temperatures in the mid-30s. The biggest chance for heavy snowfall is for western Minnesota and the Dakotas.

The second scenario shows purely snow for the metro, and rain across southern Minnesota. In this version, it's a little colder.

Until then, there might be some peeks of sunshine on Sunday and Monday.

