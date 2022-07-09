Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Next Weather: Pleasant Saturday, strong winds and tornadoes possible Sunday

By Mike Augustyniak

/ CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Morning report
Next Weather: Morning report 04:01

MINNEAPOLIS -- Saturday will be a great day to get outside, but Sunday will be a Next Weather alert day because of the threat of strong winds and possible tornadoes.

The humidity will stay low and high temperatures will reach 85 in the Twin Cities on Saturday. It'll get muggier in the evening, with a slight chance of isolated downpours.

On Sunday around 10 a.m., there's a chance for thundershowers especially in central Minnesota. 

Then starting around 3 p.m., there's a threat for tornadoes, wind damage, and hail the size of tennis balls. There will also be a slight chance for localized flooding. The tornado threat is the highest in areas north and west of the Twin Cities, but the severe weather threat covers all of Minnesota.

snapshot-40.jpg
CBS

After that, the early workweek will see temperatures in the mid-80s before a stretch of days in the 90s. 

Mike Augustyniak
mike-augustyniak.png

Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak was drawn to Minnesota by a love of active weather, and the opportunity to forecast for some of the most weather-savvy television viewers in the country.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 9:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.