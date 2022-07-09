Next Weather: Pleasant Saturday, strong winds and tornadoes possible Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Saturday will be a great day to get outside, but Sunday will be a Next Weather alert day because of the threat of strong winds and possible tornadoes.

The humidity will stay low and high temperatures will reach 85 in the Twin Cities on Saturday. It'll get muggier in the evening, with a slight chance of isolated downpours.

On Sunday around 10 a.m., there's a chance for thundershowers especially in central Minnesota.

Then starting around 3 p.m., there's a threat for tornadoes, wind damage, and hail the size of tennis balls. There will also be a slight chance for localized flooding. The tornado threat is the highest in areas north and west of the Twin Cities, but the severe weather threat covers all of Minnesota.

After that, the early workweek will see temperatures in the mid-80s before a stretch of days in the 90s.