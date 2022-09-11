Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Pleasant early fall temps continue Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Pleasant early fall temps continue Sunday, but a warmup is expected by mid-week.

Sunday will feature temperatures in the low 70s. There'll be plenty of sunshine during the Vikings' home game against the Packers in the afternoon. 

Temperatures will warm to the 80s by Wednesday.

No significant rain is expected anytime soon, but the next chance of showers is Thursday. From there, an unsettled stretch may linger through next week. 

