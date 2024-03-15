Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: More 50s on Friday before St. Patrick's Day weekend cooldown

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from March 15, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from March 15, 2024 03:22

MINNEAPOLIS — North flow will kick in over the next few days and before we know it, we will be back in the 30s. 

That's not the case on Friday, though, which will feature sunshine and a high of 53 degrees in the Twin Cities.

A quick-moving disturbance from Canada will sweep down over the lakes Friday night and bring some cooler air. Expect a breezy weekend with St. Patrick's Day highs in the 30s.  

snapshot.jpg
WCCO

We remain mainly dry with very little around to bother us. One more fast-moving system out of Canada will slide north Monday into Tuesday, bringing the potential for snow to the Arrowhead.

Spring arrives on Tuesday night, and by Wednesday we're still trending towards 50.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 5:48 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.