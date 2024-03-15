NEXT Weather: More 50s on Friday before St. Patrick's Day weekend cooldown

MINNEAPOLIS — North flow will kick in over the next few days and before we know it, we will be back in the 30s.

That's not the case on Friday, though, which will feature sunshine and a high of 53 degrees in the Twin Cities.

A quick-moving disturbance from Canada will sweep down over the lakes Friday night and bring some cooler air. Expect a breezy weekend with St. Patrick's Day highs in the 30s.

WCCO

We remain mainly dry with very little around to bother us. One more fast-moving system out of Canada will slide north Monday into Tuesday, bringing the potential for snow to the Arrowhead.

Spring arrives on Tuesday night, and by Wednesday we're still trending towards 50.