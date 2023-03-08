NEXT Weather: Heavy snow could impact Thursday evening commute
NEXT Weather Factors:
Light snow/rain Wednesday
Heavy snow Thursday into Friday morning
Weekend clipper system
MINNEAPOLIS – Following some low-impact flurries and rain Wednesday, more heavy snow is on the way.
Wednesday features those scattered flurries with mild temperatures in the upper-30s. Heavier snow is possible in western Minnesota.
Then, Thursday and Friday will be back-to-back NEXT Weather Alert days. The snow system may impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
More recently, the forecast changed due to Thursday's system shifting further south. That means snowfall totals have dropped off a bit, especially the more north you go.
By the time the system clears out by Friday afternoon, the Twin Cities could see up to 4 inches of snow, with up to 6 inches possible in southern Minnesota.
Then, a clipper system moves in for the weekend. Accumulating snow is possible, but not as much as the Thursday-Friday system.
Temperatures remain in the 30s for the extended forecast. It'll be drier - and possibly more sunny - by Monday.
