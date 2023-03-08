NEXT Weather: Heavy snow could impact Thursday evening commute

NEXT Weather Factors:

Light snow/rain Wednesday

Heavy snow Thursday into Friday morning

Weekend clipper system

MINNEAPOLIS – Following some low-impact flurries and rain Wednesday, more heavy snow is on the way.

Wednesday features those scattered flurries with mild temperatures in the upper-30s. Heavier snow is possible in western Minnesota.

Then, Thursday and Friday will be back-to-back NEXT Weather Alert days. The snow system may impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

The NEXT 24 hours includes two rounds of snow with the Thu/Fri snow bringing a higher accumulation. Get the detail on @wcco News at Noon! pic.twitter.com/cTDLxmhTgO — LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) March 8, 2023

More recently, the forecast changed due to Thursday's system shifting further south. That means snowfall totals have dropped off a bit, especially the more north you go.

By the time the system clears out by Friday afternoon, the Twin Cities could see up to 4 inches of snow, with up to 6 inches possible in southern Minnesota.

Then, a clipper system moves in for the weekend. Accumulating snow is possible, but not as much as the Thursday-Friday system.

Temperatures remain in the 30s for the extended forecast. It'll be drier - and possibly more sunny - by Monday.