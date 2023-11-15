NEXT Weather: Gentle wind, sunshine and warmth make for #Top10WXDay

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. forecast from Nov. 15, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — A #Top10WXDay is coming at you Wednesday as the forecast leans warm and sunny.

We ditch Tuesday's wind and keep the rest, with a slightly cooler high of 60 degrees.

TOP 10 WXER DAY! 🌞👍🟦

Sunny skies...light wind...temperatures near 60.

We stay warm through Thursday afternoon. Cooler temperatures move in for the weekend.

Enjoy the day! @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/mKo3ILgOTI — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) November 15, 2023

Thursday will bring back the wind and clouds. A cold front sweeps through later in the day after daytime highs hit the lower 60s.

Behind that cold front will be temperatures that are closer to average. Friday will return to the mid-40s, and it will be dry and sunny.

The weekend looks pleasant with highs in the upper 40s and sunny skies.