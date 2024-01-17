Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Double-digit temps Wednesday, but subzero feel remains

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. forecast from Jan. 17, 2024 02:31

MINNEAPOLIS — We'll warm slightly on Wednesday, though it will still feel subzero due to wind chill.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities will be 10 degrees, but the feels-like temp will be closer to minus-5. 

Expect more sunshine and passing clouds. There is no precipitation and no local wind chill alerts.

We have very little moisture and warm air to work with for the remainder of the week. We start to see temperatures jump come Sunday.

WCCO


There's one more pop of cold air ahead on Thursday and Friday, preventing our highs from getting much warmer than the single-digits for two more days. 

A weak clipper system slides across portions of southwestern Minnesota on Thursday which could produce light snow.

Cold air retreats north by Sunday and we jump to 22 degrees. Extended weather models are leaning towards the 30s come next week.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 5:31 AM CST

