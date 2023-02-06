NEXT Weather: Cooler Thursday with scattered flurries

MINNEAPOLIS – Thursday will be very different from Wednesday's warmth and sunshine.

After a 45-degree high temperature in the Twin Cities Wednesday – the warmest day since Nov. 26, 2022 – Thursday's high will drop to 34, which is still several degrees warmer than average.

It will also be a very windy day, with speeds up to 30 mph from north-northwest.

A huge storm system will just miss Minnesota Thursday, but it will drop 4-6 inches across eastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin.

Another system will bring scattered flurries across Minnesota, reaching the metro mid-morning. It will drop to the south by lunchtime and exit the state by the late afternoon. Nothing more than a few tenths of an inch are expected in the metro, but southwestern Minnesota may get some heavier bands.

Cooler air will spill in behind that system, causing Friday's high to dip into the seasonable mid-20s. It will be a lot less windy, and feature a lot of sunshine.

When we get to the weekend, temps will rebound into the 30s. Saturday's high in the metro will be 37, while Sunday's will be 36.

Valentine's Day week will feature more temps in the mid-to-high 30s, but we may get slammed by a storm Wednesday.