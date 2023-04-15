NEXT Weather: Cold, wet weekend with snow expected Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a string of 80-degree days, a slow-moving system will bring colder air and even some snow over the weekend.

Following some early morning rain, the Twin Cities will see a dry patch in the afternoon, before the rain returns in the evening. The high temperature is expected to be in the 50s, though they'll dip throughout the day.

Temperatures will drop Saturday night into Sunday, allowing for rain to transition to snow. There may even be heavy, wet snow on Sunday morning with possible accumulation.

CBS

However, the snow should melt quickly due to warm ground and warming temperatures.

Next week, temperatures will bounce back into the 60s, with a period of dry and sunny days.