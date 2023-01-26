NEXT Weather: Cold Thursday morning, but even colder this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday is going to dawn quite chilly before temperatures eventually rebound into the upper teens in the afternoon. But don't expect that to last.

Thursday will also see another small peak of sunshine in some spots. WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says that there should be an increase in winds by late in the day, running out of the south. Dames said those winds could reach gusts of 20 mph, creating blowing snow in parts.

More snow is expected to move in late Thursday night into early Friday. We could see another possible 1 to 2 inches of snow.

After that, expect a cold weekend. Expect highs in the single digits with temperatures falling below zero for the first time this calendar year, and the first we've seen since around Christmas.

WCCO has issued a Next Weather Alert for Saturday, the first day of the cold snap.