NEXT Weather: Cloudy and cool Saturday, windy Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Saturday will be a little cooler than average for this time of year, with some clouds in the sky.

Temperatures Saturday morning started in the 50s, but it'll end up around 68 degrees by the afternoon. The average temp this time of year is 70.

It'll stay cloudy, with some rain developing in the afternoon in northern Minnesota. It could clip the metro area, but the area will stay mostly dry throughout the day.

Sunday will be more sunny, but it will be windy, with gusts up to 40 mph.